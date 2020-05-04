17 Funny Memes & Jokes on Liquor and Wine Shops Reopening Amid Lockdown Will Quench Your Thirst for a Good Laugh

Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Divided by corona, united by booze! Yes, after almost month and half the liquor shops across the country reopened amid the nationwide lockdown to contain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) virus. And the result was not at par with everyone's expectations. The beer-guzzling, booze lovers and die-hard alcoholics queued up outside liquor and wine shops in large numbers, making a total mockery of social-distancing and health advisories. The countrymen and women who have adhered to govt's rules, regulations, and commands as if it is patthar ki lakeer, exhibited quite a different avatar on Monday. And, this exxxtraaordinaire behaviour by the tipplers has become fodder for memes on Twitter. Netizens are having a blast sharing funny memes and jokes that is bound to quench your thirst for a good laugh!

Wine shops in Delhi, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and so many other parts of the country witnessed people standing in long queues. Unlike the queues outside grocery or medical stores, social distancing went for a toss here. Because all these liquor connoisseurs thought of was their share of 'quota'. The lack of physical distancing and craving for a drop of their favourite poison also led to numerous scuffles. All this madness gave a harrowing time to the police who had a tough time maintaining law and order. Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out at People for Flouting Social Distancing Rules and Gathering Outside Liquor Shops Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says ‘Alcohol Has Become More Valuable Than Life’.

And we know what our fellow tippler friends would have to say in their defence. In fact, a song should be sufficient to convey their feelings. It is none other than this Salman Khan's song "Humka Peeni Hai Peeni Hai Humka Peeni Hai". Yes, alcohol is a necessity for a few (writing few would be an understatement.) But people need to understand that breaking social distancing rules this way would lead to catastrophic days in the future. So, if you are someone craving for your favourite drink and chakhna, and unable to have it RN, sit back and enjoy these hilarious memes. Trust us; they are super funny!

1. Present Situation Be Like

2. HHAHAHHAHAHA

#LiquorShops #wineshops #wine *After getting 1 km long queues outside their shops* Liquor shop owners to grocery shop owners : pic.twitter.com/bcXp8Svjhy — JRism (@jiteshrochlani) May 4, 2020

3. What An Idea Sirji

#wineshops Alcohol may be man's worst enemy, but the bible says love your enemy. pic.twitter.com/2PN4Fvezpg — Tulsi Nivas Bisen (@BisenTulsi) May 4, 2020

4. Hadd Hoti Hai Bewkoofiyat Ki

After standing for 4 hours in line and then asking for a Breezer.😩😜🤣🤣#LiquorShops #wineshops pic.twitter.com/UGAtdu38nU — komal singh (@komalsingh2351) May 4, 2020

5. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

6. That's How Families Are Busy Liquor Shopping

7. Wine Shop Owners Be Like

8. Seh Lenge

9. That's Me and Ma Bois

10. Master Stroke

Liquor shop owners looking at old stock in their shops.#LiquorShops #wineshops pic.twitter.com/qAcMGFgy28 — Indian History (@HistoryBuff1947) May 4, 2020

11. Do Not Get Caught By Padosi Ke Uncle

Neighbor uncle after spotting me in a queue at a liquor shop -#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/9cuNN8g9dE — नीरज . (@AjeebPrani) May 4, 2020

12. Le Pi Cola

You are standing in a queue for hours to a buy liquor and your non drinking friend calls to say " bhai mere liye cold drinks le ana "#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/V4my5JoMWB — Roohdaar (TauPun) (@TauTumhare) May 4, 2020

13. Ramayan Hangover Is So Damn Real

After seeing Long queues outside #LiquorShops. Samsung and Apple CEOs : pic.twitter.com/78uWkU8Tli — Tweeting Quarantino ➐ (@rohitadhikari92) May 4, 2020

14. Aaj Bahut Kuttai Hone Wali Hai

When I am in the liquor shop queue and papa spotted me in live tv #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/gSCtihrz3G — $U₹¥@ 🐤 (@97suryanarayan) May 4, 2020

15. Bahut Beizzati Ho Gayi Yeh Toh

When people are happy for #LiquorShops opening more than vaccine development news.#coroanvirus vaccine:- pic.twitter.com/aVWhG9Adrp — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) May 3, 2020

16. Indian Economy Will Bless You Beta

17. Paisa Hi Paisa Hai Apun Ke Paaas

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after coming across the news of people flouting social distancing while buying liquor has sternly warned of sealing the area or shops. The capital city has entered the third phase of lockdown with certain relaxations. It would not take long for other state governments to rethink their decision of shutting down the shops if people did not follow the mandatory rules amid the pandemic. We wonder what does our booze-loving janta have to say on this.