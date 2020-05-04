Liquor Shops Reopen And These Funny Memes Accurately Sum Up Every Booze Lover's Emotions RN!

Liquor Shops Reopen Memes (Photo Credits: @Mohitnomics/ @AjeebPrani/ Twitter)

The nation enters coronavirus lockdown 3.0 from today, May 4, 2020. With the beginning of the third phase of lockdown, the government relaxed a few measures, while continuing the battle to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The sale of liquor is now allowed by the government, with ‘certain conditions’ in all zones, barring containment area, in standalone shops. People in large numbers started gathering outside liquor shops in many places across India, early morning on Monday. The queues were spotted from the early hours as the liquor shops were reopened. To sum up the emotions of every booze lovers, netizens are posting the hilarious memes and jokes as visuals of the long queues outside liquor shops emerged. Lockdown 3.0 Funny Memes and Jokes: Now That Liquor Shops Will Open in All Zones Apart from the Containment Zones, Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Posts.

Standalone liquor shops, which are not located inside markets and malls, opened from today morning. In order to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, the shop owners are directed to abide by certain guidelines of social distancing. But the happiness to see the liquor shops being finally reopened, is well explained by the memes and jokes, posted on Twitter and other social media platforms. Netizens flood their timeline with memes as visuals from various alcohol stores went viral. Some also visualised how store owners would be feeling right now. Even if you are in the queue or not, these hilarious memes explaining the present situation in India describes every booze lovers’ emotions at this moment.

Check Out the Memes!

After seeing Long queues outside #LiquorShops. Samsung and Apple CEOs : pic.twitter.com/78uWkU8Tli — Tweeting Quarantino ➐ (@rohitadhikari92) May 4, 2020

Neighbour Uncle Be Like!

Neighbor uncle after spotting me in a queue at a liquor shop -#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/9cuNN8g9dE — नीरज . (@AjeebPrani) May 4, 2020

What Moves!

No-one : People of Green zone outside #LiquorShops : pic.twitter.com/e0EIhGpJLo — Tweeting Quarantino ➐ (@rohitadhikari92) May 4, 2020

LOL, Can't Even!

Are You Humming The Tune Too?

#LiquorShops is open in lockdown Alcoholic and shopowners ~ pic.twitter.com/ROERHM7blv — Philosopher 💫 (@Mohitnomics) May 4, 2020

Liquor Shop Owners Today!

LOL

After the government announced that lockdown was extended, certain relaxation was also permitted in all the areas. Districts have been divided into red, orange and green zones according to the number of coronavirus cases reported from that particular area. With liquor shops being allowed to reopen, the government ordered that shop owners must ensure that customers stand six-feet away from each other that the liquor shops should not entertain more than four customers at a time. The present situation is difficult, but people are coping well, by creating memes and jokes, to spread a smile, even at the toughest of times.