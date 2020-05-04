Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out at People for Flouting Social Distancing Rules and Gathering Outside Liquor Shops Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says ‘Alcohol Has Become More Valuable Than Life’

Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credits: Twitter/PTI)

Gautam Gambhir lashed out at people of Delhi for flouting lockdown rules and gathering outside liquor shops to purchase alcohol after shops were allowed to open in the national capital after over a month of shutdown. With liquor stores reopening in the national capital after remaining closed for over a month, people thronged in huge numbers and gathered outside those shops violating the social distancing and lockdown rules imposed by the government. Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir slammed those people for violating the rules and lashed out at them. AAP-led Delhi government had a day earlier announced that it would implement most of the lockdown relaxations advised by the union ministry despite being in the red zone.

Gambhir, who is a Lok Sabha MP from the East Constituency of Delhi, posted two pictures from different locations of Delhi which showed long queues of people outside liquor shops. "आज दिल्ली के लिए जान से ज़्यादा जाम ज़रूरी हो गया है!! शर्मनाक नज़ारे! (Liquor has become more valuable than life for people of Delhi)" Gambhir captioned the picture. One interesting story from the national capital stated that residents from the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road witnessed queues outside liquor shops stretch for over a kilometre.

Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out at Delhi People

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked shop owners to take the responsibility of maintaining social distancing outside their shops and also warned that will be responsible and punished if ruled are violated outside their shops.

“It was unfortunate that chaos was seen at some shops today in Delhi...If we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations given there,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. “Shop owners will have to take responsibility and if norms of social distancing are violated outside a shop then the shop will be shut,” he added.