Adorable Pics & Videos of Elephants With Their Babies Will Leave You Wondering 'How Can Someone Ever Harm Them?'

Elephant with its baby (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

One of the cutest and biggest animals in the world are elephants. Their huge stature has always been a matter of fascination among people especially children. Of course one cannot ignore their trunks that act as the nose. It is indeed a sight to see how an elephant drinks water or takes a bath by spraying water with its trunk. Baby elephants are nothing different from human babies, they are real trouble makers. Multiple videos of these little babies nagging their caretakers to play with them have gone viral. From doing mischiefs to calling out to mother for help, elephants are beautiful giants that have amused and the same time helped humans for a long time. But what we saw recently has been heart-rending and utterly inhuman. The pregnant elephant died standing in water after it was fed with pineapple tied to firecrackers in Kerala.

A case has been filed against unidentified people and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has vowed 'strict action' against the culprits. It is appalling how humans can even imagine doing such a gruesome act. While we wait for justice to be soon delivered, we take a look at elephants and babies are in the wild. The mothers are highly protective and babies are real troublemakers. We take a look at some cute videos and pictures of elephants with the mothers which will make you smile. Pregnant Elephant Killing Sparks Outrage in India; 5 Instances of Animal Cruelty Which Made Humanity Hang Its Head in Shame.

Elephant and baby (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Herd of Elephants Saving a Baby Jumbo!

Playtime With Momma

Elephant With little one (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Walking With Momma!

Elephant walking in a forest (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

This One Will Leave You Laughing:

It's Bath Time!

Elephants in the wild (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

However, this is not the first time animal cruelty by humans came to light. Multiple incidents of animals being killed for money often go viral. From trophy hunting to getting electrocuted, elephants die due to various reasons across the world. Loss of their habitat is one of the main reasons for the elephants venturing out to of the wild towards human settlement in search of food.