Mumbai, October 8: A photograph showing a coffin labelled with an “Extreme Heavy” sticker featuring an elephant icon on an IndiGo flight has gone viral on social media. The photo of an elephant sticker with a tag saying "Extreme Heavy" on a coffin has sparked heated discussion on social media about sensitivity and respect in air cargo handling.

The image, shared on X, formerly Twitter, by a user named Hirav, showed a coffin tagged with both “Human Remains” and “Extreme Heavy” stickers. “Might sound silly but @IndiGo6E, for Human Remain cargo shipment, you might want to change the ‘Extreme Heavy’ sticker with an elephant on it. Just for the respect of the one who has departed,” the post read. Rat on Board! Kanpur-Delhi IndiGo Flight Gets Delayed by Over 2 Hours After Rodent Spotted Running Inside Crew Member's Cabin at Chakeri Airport.

User Shares Image of Elephant Sticker With ‘Extreme Heavy’ Tag on Coffin on IndiGo

Might sound silly but @IndiGo6E, for Human Remain cargo shipment. You might want to change the “Extreme Heavy” sticker with an elephant on it. Just for the respect of the one who has departed This video has surfaced over Instagram by an agency involved in transporting human… pic.twitter.com/ekgYA1TMPh — Hirav (@hiravaero) October 5, 2025

About the X Post That Sparked Outrage

According to the post, the shipment was being transported from Delhi to Patna, complete with documents and a passport. The photo, reportedly uploaded by an agency that handles the transportation of human remains, soon gained traction online, with users divided over whether the sticker was inappropriate or simply standard procedure.

How Social Media Users Reacted

Some social media users criticised the label, calling it “insensitive” and a “breach of privacy” for the deceased and their family. One user wrote, “I don’t think a cadaver is a regular shipment on flights. Secondly, the elephant sticker is meant to indicate to the staff to lift with care without blowing their backs out. Not for public consumption anyway.” One came in the defence, saying, "The sticker is for the staff handling the cargo,” while another commented, “I see no issues at all.” Lucknow: Dimple Yadav Among 151 Passengers on Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight 6E 2111 That Narrowly Escaped Disaster As Engine Fails During Takeoff.

Airline sources told NDTV that such symbols are meant for labourers who carry the cargo to help convey the requirement for maximum manpower in a simple and easy-to-understand way."

While IndiGo has not yet issued an official statement on the viral post, the image has sparked a serious conversation about how airlines balance operational protocols with emotional sensitivity, especially when dealing with human remains.

