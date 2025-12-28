Did an Elephant Damage High-End Vehicles After Entering Luxury Sports-Car Dealership? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated Video

Mumbai, December 28: A video going viral on social media shows an elephant going on a rampage at a luxury sports-car dealership in India and damaging high-end vehicles. The viral video, which was shared on Instagram, has garnered over 80,000 views in less than 24 hours. "Witnesses are still pretending they "saw nothing" after an elephant casually strolled into a luxury sports-car dealership and treated the showroom like bubble wrap," the caption of the post read.

As per the video, the incident took place on Saturday, December 27, at around 11:48 PM. In the video, the elephant is seen entering "Ruxt Moor" and "Aura Motors" before going on to damage luxury sports cars. The viral clip shows the jumbo damaging cars, breaking glass windows as it goes on a rampage at the luxury sports-car dealership. While the video is going viral on social media, it has raised questions about whether the clip is real or fake. Scroll below to know the truth. Did You Receive an SMS or WhatsApp Message Asking You to Download an App to Redeem SBI Reward Points? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

A fact check of the viral clip revealed that the video was made using Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The video was shared on the photo and video sharing platform by Rahul Nanda (aikalaakari), who is an AI filmmaker and VFX artist. In his bio, Nanda said that he uses Imagine Art, an AI tool to make AI reels. Furthermore, the caption of the video also suggests that the video is fake and not a real incident, as it is being claimed. "Staff insisted it was a "surprise durability test," but the elephant left before HR could offer it a job," the caption added.

A closer look at Rahul Nanda's Instagram page revealed that he had created and uploaded several AI reels in the past. Furthermore, there has been no credible news report or official confirmation that an elephant attacked a luxury sports-car dealership in any part of the country. In one of the frames from the video, the elephant is seen losing a part of its trunk, with the trunk appearing back magically in seconds. The video was shared on Instagram with an AI label, thereby confirming that the content is AI-generated. Did a Santa Claus Drone Show Light Up Dubai Skies on Christmas 2025? Fact Check Debunks Claim After Elon Musk Reacts to Viral Video.

Hence, it can be concluded that the viral clip showing the elephant damaging cars after entering a luxury sports-car dealership is an AI-generated video and not a real incident, as it is being claimed. As clarified above, the video was shared by an AI filmmaker who makes AI reels using Imagine Art and other AI tools. The AI label on the video further confirms that the video is fake and not real.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : An elephant went on a rampage at a luxury sports-car dealership in India and damaged high-end cars. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the viral clip is AI-generated video. Full of Trash Clean

