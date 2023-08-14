Peruvian villagers this week reported being attacked by seven-foot flying aliens who ate faces and terrified them. According to local leaders, the creatures were floating, armoured and bulletproof. Additionally, locals connected the assailants to "green goblins" and legends surrounding "los Pelacaras" (the Face Peelers). What Is 'Fermi Paradox'? Elon Musk Questions Alien Existence, Tweets 'There Are No Aliens at All'.

However, authorities in Peru now believe that what the locals mistakenly identified as the 'pelacaras' were members of a criminal organisation operating illegal gold mines across Central and South America. The National Prosecutor's Office of Peru is accusing illegal gold mining groups of terrorising locals by disguising themselves as seven-foot-tall aliens.

It has also been conjectured that the gangs use jetpacks to get to more remote locations in the deep jungles near the Nanay River to mine for additional gold. The prosecutor in charge of the case for the Peruvian government, Carlos Castro Quintanilla, told Radio Programas del Peru that "They would be using state-of-the-art technology, such as thrusters that allow people to fly". Alien Presence on Earth: Expert Claims Covert Extraterrestrial Involved in Government Spacecraft Development, Says Expert.

On July 11, Ikitu villagers began complaining about attacks by a seven-foot-tall creature wearing dark-coloured hoods. This was when the alien discussion began. A school teacher, another eyewitness, reported that the unusual alien-looking object was flying from the earth. On July 29, the illegal miners attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl. During the attempted kidnapping, the adolescent reportedly suffered slashes to her neck and other wounds.

According to reports, these jetpack-flying gold gangs in Peru are now attempting to incite fear by pretending to be aliens. They asserted that the goal of these cartels is to keep the local population cooped up in their residences and out of the gangs' illicit gold mines. The Ikitu community has now requested assistance from the military.

