Mumbai, December 17: A rare interstellar comet known as 3I/ATLAS is passing through the solar system, making its closest approach to Earth on Friday, December 19. While 3I/ATLAS comet is something special and people are excited about its flyby of Earth, many are wondering if the Interstellar object poses a danger to our planet. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS will be passing at a safe distance of about 1.8 astronomical units (roughly 270 million kilometres or 168 million miles), according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

The comet 3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1, 2023, by NASA-funded ATLAS telescopes in Chile. It is only the third confirmed interstellar object ever observed visiting our solar system, following 1I/‘Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019. Its extreme speed and trajectory show it originated outside the Sun’s gravitational influence and will exit the solar system permanently. Is 3I/ATLAS Spinning? New Footage Raises Questions About Interstellar Comet, Check All Viral Claims.

Does Comet 3I/ATLAS Pose a Danger to Earth?

According to the space agencies, 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth. The ESA said that the comet will pass at a distance of approximately 270 million kilometres, or 1.8 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. At its closest point, the comet will also be positioned on the far side of the Sun, further reducing any risk. Astronomers say flybys at this range are routine and have no impact on Earth’s gravity, atmosphere, or daily life. The comet’s orbit has been carefully calculated and is stable, with no chance of an unexpected course change.

Can We Watch Comet 3I/ATLAS as It Does a Flyby of Earth?

Recent images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and ESA’s JUICE mission show the comet’s bright path through the inner solar system. Although it will not be visible to the naked eye, space enthusiasts can follow its journey through a free livestream hosted by the Virtual Telescope Project on December 18. Did Scientists Detect Fibonacci Pulse Patterns From 3I/ATLAS? NASA and SETI Debunk Viral Claim of Alien Message From Interstellar Comet.

A Rare Visitor From Another Solar System...

Before getting close to Earth, comet 3I/ATLAS passed Mars at a distance of 29 million kilometres. Then the comet reached its point, to the Sun on October 29, 2025. At that time, the comet came within 203 million kilometres of the Sun.

Researchers believe 3I/ATLAS could be among the largest and oldest interstellar objects ever observed. Its surface features and gas jets offer a rare glimpse into conditions beyond our solar system, providing valuable clues about how planets and comets form elsewhere in the universe.

Despite online claims suggesting alien technology or artificial origins, scientists are firm in their belief that 3I/ATLAS is a natural comet. For researchers, its brief journey through the solar system is not a warning sign, but a rare scientific opportunity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Space.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

