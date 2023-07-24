Elon Musk has been harbouring alien existence and the "Fermi Paradox" in his mind as he proceeded to tweet on the matter on July 23. "The scariest answer to the Fermi Paradox is that there are no aliens at all. They we are the only tiny candle of consciousness in an abyss of darkness," Elon Musk tweeted. So what is Fermi Paradox? It is a theory put forward by Enrico Fermi, who reasoned that if there were aliens out there, we should probably know about them by now. They should have already presented themselves to us because our solar system is just 4.5 billion years old, which is young compared to some parts of the galaxy, which are as old as 13.8 billion years, he reckoned. Elon Musk Hints at Visit To Earth by Aliens After US Military Shot Down Three UFOs in Past Three Days; Here's What Twitter CEO Said About UFO Sightings.

'No Aliens at All’

The scariest answer to the Fermi Paradox is that there are no aliens at all. They we are the only tiny candle of consciousness in an abyss of darkness. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

