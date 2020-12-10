Mumbai, December 10: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani welcomed a new member to the Ambani family on Thursday as son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka became proud parents to a baby boy. "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents," said an Ambani family spokesperson. Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. It’s a Boy! Shloka and Akash Ambani Welcome First Child, Netizens Shower Love & Congratulatory Posts for the New Parents.

On this occasion, let's take a look at the family tree of the Ambanis as we have a new addition today. Started by Dhirubhai Ambani, today Reliance Industries is at a top-notch level and each member of the family is working towards only growing it further. Dhirubhai took his business where it is today. The business tycoon believed in taking risks and increasing profits. In 1955, the entrepreneur got married to Kokilaben and started his family.

They became parents of four – sons: Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, and daughters: Nina Ambani and Dipti Ambani.

Here's a Look at Ambani's Family Tree:

Ambani Family Tree (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mukesh Ambani, born on April 19, 1957, and became the owner of Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited. In 1985, Mukesh Ambani tied knots with Nita Ambani. Both of them became proud parents to three children – Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and daughter, Isha Ambani.

In 1991, Anil Ambani, on the other hand, got married to the former Bollywood actress, Tina Munim (now, Tina Ambani). Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani became parents of Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

