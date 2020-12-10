India’s wealthiest family is celebrating the birth of a new member, as Shloka and Akash Ambani have become proud parents to a baby boy in Mumbai, Maharashtra. A spokesperson of the Ambani family reported today, December 10, 2020. It is surely an amazing moment for the family and the adorable couple who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in March 2019. The new parents are getting love and congratulatory posts on social media. Netizens shower blessings to the baby boy and good health to the couple. In this article, let us check out how social media users are reacting to the latest update from the Ambani family.

“With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families,” reads the formal statement. This is surely great news, and people across the country are extremely happy for the new parents. Love, blessings, and all kinds of positive messages are showered on the internet.

Check Tweets:

Nita and Mukesh Ambani become grandparents for the first time as Akash and Shloka Ambani welcome their baby boy. — GoodBro (@CNallathambhi) December 10, 2020

Congratulatory Posts

Congratulation Mukesh Bhai and Nita Ji on becoming grandparents. Congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ji Ambani family got a grandson. 🥳🥳🥳#MukeshAmbani#NitaAmbani #Ambani#BabyBoy — Gaurav (@GauravY11) December 10, 2020

More Posts!

Heartiest congratulations to #Ambani family as Nita and #MukeshAmbani become grandparents for the 1st time. Shloka and #AkashAmbani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Great grandson of #Dhirubhai & #Kokilaben arrives. @ABPNews@RelianceDigital @IMGReliance — Piyush Pandey (@007pandey) December 10, 2020

Akash and Shloka have been friends for years, before they started dating. The couple got engaged in June 2018 and got married in March the next year. The arrival of the little baby boy has surely brought enormous joy to the family. We wish the little one, good health, love and laughter!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).