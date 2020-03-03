Amul Ad Urges People to Take Precautions Against Coronavirus, Ad Says 'Better Saaf Than Sorry!'

Amul Ad on Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Amul India Twitter)

As Coronavirus continues to infect people and take lives, Indian dairy brand Amul created a topical ad on it urging people to stay safe and adopt the precautionary measure. Amul's new topical ad has the phot of their mascot washing hands in a washbasin. It has 'Better saaf (clean) than sorry' and 'Amul safe!' written on it. The ad was tweeted with the caption, "#Amul Topical: Precautions against the Coronavirus!" The picture was quick to reach social media users who praised their creativity. Amul is known for their topical ads which are quite creative and innovative. Is Coronavirus an Epidemic or a Pandemic? Know The Meaning and Difference Between These Terms.

It is important to remain clean to keep oneself away from germs. Cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, difficulty in breathing are some of the symptoms of coronavirus. People who are suffering from these issues are advised to keep themselves away from public places. CDC said that people should practise proper sneezing and coughing. One should wash hands at least 20 seconds. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

Amul India's Topical Ad on Coronavirus:

On Tuesday, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China rose to 2,943. Authorities informed that the confirmed cases has reached to 80,151. Chinese health authorities reported 125 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 31 deaths on the Chinese mainland. The deadly virus has now spread to 67 countries in the world.

The Indian government on Tuesday issued an advisory, suspending visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 for four coronavirus-affected countries — Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan. Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world, including India and the aforementioned countries.