New York, November 30: The United States is witnessing a notable rise in norovirus infections in recent weeks, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Often referred to as the “winter vomiting disease,” norovirus is one of the most common and highly contagious causes of gastroenteritis in the country.

CDC surveillance data shows that nearly 14% of tests conducted during the week ending November 15 returned positive for the virus. Out of around 2,700 samples, approximately 380 were confirmed as norovirus—a clear indication of increasing activity as the winter season begins. Health experts warn that gatherings, festive cooking and greater social interactions during the holiday season may further accelerate the spread. Bird Flu Mutation Could Trigger Pandemic Worse Than COVID-19, Warns French Expert; Says Global Risk Remains Low For Now.

Norovirus spreads easily through direct contact with infected individuals, contaminated food or water, and touching virus-laden surfaces. According to the CDC, an infected person can continue to shed and spread the virus for up to two weeks after recovery, making it particularly difficult to control. What Is New Wetland Virus (WELV), Detected in China? How Does It Spread? All About the Tick-Borne Virus That Affects Brain.

What Is Norovirus?

Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhoea and foodborne illness in the US. It triggers acute gastroenteritis, marked by inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Anyone can get infected, but those consuming raw oysters or filter-feeding shellfish face a higher risk, as these foods can carry the virus if harvested from contaminated waters.

Symptoms to Watch For

Symptoms typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Common signs include:

• Nausea and vomiting

• Stomach pain and diarrhoea

• Fever, headache and body aches

Severe cases may lead to dehydration, especially in young children and older adults. Warning signs include dizziness, dry mouth, decreased urination, fatigue or crying without tears.

How to Protect Yourself

The CDC recommends adopting strict hygiene and food safety practices to curb transmission:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water

• Cook shellfish thoroughly; wash fruits and vegetables

• Disinfect contaminated surfaces

• Wash laundry in hot water

• Stay home for 48 hours after symptoms end

With the holiday season approaching, staying vigilant, practicing proper hygiene and handling food safely can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

