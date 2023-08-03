Florida, August 3: Venezuelan beauty queen Ariana Viera, aged 26, tragically lost her life due to injuries sustained in a horrific car crash in Florida last month. Viera, known for her beauty and grace, was set to represent her homeland at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition. Her untimely demise came just months after she posted an eerie video on her Instagram referring her own future funeral.

According to multiple reports, the accident occurred on July 13 in Lake Nona, Orlando, when Viera reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and collided with a truck. Though the official cause of the crash has not been confirmed, Viera's mother, Vivian Ochoa, shared that her daughter had been battling fatigue and fell asleep while driving. Ochoa recounted the ordeal, stating that although her daughter was initially revived after the accident, she suffered a heart attack shortly after. US Road Accident Video: Over 50 Injured After Double-Decker Tour Bus and MTA Bus Collide in Manhattan.

Viera's caring nature, always willing to help and support others, may have contributed to her exhaustion, her mother suggested. Earlier this year, in May, Viera posted an eerie video on Instagram that gained attention following her tragic death. The video featured her mimicking candid moments, suggesting it was meant for her future funeral, in a trend often used humorously to imitate movie or documentary scenes. Road Accident: Nine Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Falls Into Ravine in Colombia.

Viera was set to represent Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition in the Dominican Republic this October. Her passing has left her family, friends, and followers in shock and grief, with Ochoa expressing the profound loss of her "little piece of heaven" and the angel that was taken from her too soon.

