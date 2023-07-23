Bogota, July 23: At least nine people were killed and 30 others injured after a bus fell into a ravine in the Colombian department of Santander, a police commander said. On Saturday, a vehicle belonging to Expreso Brasilia unfortunately lost control and rolled down a cliff between Playon and La Esperanza, approximately 25 km past Playon, police commander Jose James Roa said. US Road Accident: Three Dead, 14 Injured in Illinois Crash Involving Greyhound Bus and Tractor-Trailers, Say Police.

The police, the Fire Department and the Civil Defence, along with the local community, were on site to help with the rescue work, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Roa. Mexico Road Accident: Six Dead, 53 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Truck and Bus in Michoacan.

Lina Margarita Huari, general director of the National Road Safety Agency, confirmed that the vehicle's documents were in order and the Superintendence of Transportation will be carrying out investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2023 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).