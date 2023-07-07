At least 50 people were injured after a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus in Manhattan Thursday night. The FDNY says a Topview NYC double-decker tour crashed into an MTA bus on 1st Ave and E. 23rd Street around 7 pm on July 6. The MTA bus, travelling east on 23rd Street, had the right of way as it approached the intersection. However, disregarding the red light, the tour bus proceeded north on 1st Avenue and collided with the MTA bus. US Car Crash Video: Four-Wheeler Flies Through Air After Hitting Tow Truck Ramp in Georgia, Driver Miraculously Survives Horrific Accident.

US Road Accident Video:

Over 50 people injured after double-decker tour bus collides with city bus in New York Citypic.twitter.com/eTBeVCqG4Z — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 7, 2023

Buses Collide in US:

UPDATE: EMS reporting 63 people injured, no life-threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/cekemXHj71 — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) July 7, 2023

