Tokyo, May 26: A prophecy by a manga artist has shaken the tourism industry of Japan and has sparked panic across East Asia. Dubbed as Japan's "New Baba Vanga", Ryo Tatsuki predicted a massive natural disaster in July 2025. The prediction featured in her 2021 update of "The Future I Saw" also includes images of an undersea rupture and a tsunami larger than the 2011 catastrophe, which has gone viral on social media. The warning has triggered a ripple effect, with tourists cancelling their trips to Japan.

First published in 1999, Tatsuki’s "The Future I Saw" gained cult status after some of her predictions, like the 1995 Kobe quake and the 2011 tsunami, appeared to come true. Despite reassurances from the Japan Meteorological Agency about the lack of seismic irregularities, many remain unconvinced. As Japan's tourism industry witnesses a drop in tourism, let's know all about the country's New Baba Vanga, Ryo Tatsuki and her prediction for July 2025. Baba Vanga’s 2025 World War Prophecy and Shocking Prediction Is Back in Focus Amid India-Pakistan Tension, What Did the Blind Mystic Predict?.

Who is Ryo Tatsuki, Japan's New Baba Vanga?

Once a manga artist known only to niche readers, Ryo Tatsuki is a self-proclaimed clairvoyant who rose to fame for her uncanny predictions documented in her book "The Future I Saw" (Watashi ga Mita Mirai). Originally published in 1999, the book remained under the radar for years until readers began drawing connections between her illustrated visions and real-world events. As per reports, Tatsuki describes her predictions as spontaneous mental flashes or vivid dreams that she sketches without offering explicit interpretations, which many believe lends authenticity and a less sensational tone to her work. Baba Vanga Predictions 2025: Is India-Pakistan War Part of Baba Vanga’s Prophecies? Know Mystic’s Predictions on Wars, Economic Collapse and Alien Encounters.

Some of her most notable claimed predictions include the 1995 Kobe earthquake, the death of Freddie Mercury, and the devastating 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. Dubbed Japan’s “New Baba Vanga,” Tatsuki gained renewed attention with the 2021 update of her book, where she predicted a catastrophic undersea earthquake and tsunami striking Japan and nearby regions in July 2025. Her prophecy includes vivid imagery of boiling seas and volcanic activity, heightening public anxiety in East Asia, prompting tourists to cancel their trips to Japan.

While her forecasts have attracted significant media coverage and online discussion, scientific experts caution that there is no evidence to support psychic predictions, emphasising that earthquake forecasting remains unpredictable despite advances in technology.

