Tokyo, June 13: A chilling prediction from Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki has reignited fears of a natural disaster, sending shockwaves through social media and Japan’s tourism sector. Dubbed the “Baba Vanga of Japan,” Tatsuki warned of a massive tsunami in July 2025 in her book The Future I Saw, first published in 1999 and updated in 2021. According to her visions, an underwater rift near Japan could trigger tsunamis three times stronger than those in 2011, with “boiling seas” and “giant bubbles” rising in a diamond-shaped area spanning Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Mariana Islands—all situated in the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire.

While there is no scientific proof to support her claims and no official warning has been issued, the prophecy has triggered widespread panic, particularly among East Asian travelers. Tourism bookings in Japan have plummeted by as much as 50% in some regions, according to reports by Japan Daily. Travelers are canceling trips, purchasing survival kits, and discussing evacuation routes on platforms like Reddit, Japanese BBS boards, and Instagram, where the hashtag #July2025Prediction continues to trend. Who Is ‘New Baba Vanga’ Ryo Tatsuki? What Is Her Prediction for July 2025, Prompting Tourists To Cancel Their Trips to Japan?

Tatsuki’s cult following grew after she accurately predicted past events such as the 1995 Kobe earthquake and the 2011 tsunami. Though she is not a clairvoyant, her vivid dream-based writings are seen by fans as disturbingly accurate. In the latest edition of her book, she describes scenes of a massive tsunami devastating coastal regions across East Asia, raising speculation about volcanic eruptions or tectonic shifts. Baba Vanga Predictions List for 2025: From Humans Making Contact With Aliens to the End of the World, Here's What Lies in The Future as Per Blind Mystic.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Japan’s tourism industry, which was slowly recovering from the pandemic. With summer approaching, what should have been peak travel season has turned into a period of anxiety. Travel agencies are reporting rising customer concerns, and cancellations are surging.

Experts and scientists urge the public not to panic, reiterating that Tatsuki’s predictions are not backed by geophysical data. Still, the influence of social media and the eerie specificity of her past forecasts have fueled public hysteria. The situation reveals how modern folklore and viral content can blur the lines between fiction and fear, particularly when reinforced by historical trauma and ongoing seismic activity in the region. For now, Japan waits — with bated breath.

