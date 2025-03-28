At least 20 people were killed and several remain missing after a mosque collapsed in Myanmar’s Mandalay following two powerful earthquakes on Friday. The quakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.4 on the Richter scale, also caused a monastery sheltering war refugees in Taungoo to collapse, killing five people, including children. Heavy damage and fires were reported at Mandalay University, where casualties are feared. Rescue operations are underway as authorities assess the full scale of destruction. Shocking images and videos show widespread devastation. Officials have warned of possible aftershocks, urging residents to stay cautious. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Bangkok After Quake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Myanmar, People Rush Out of Homes and Office Buildings (Watch Videos).

Myanmar junta declares state of emergency in six regions after quake: statement Photos show the aftermath of a mosque and the Mahamuni Pagoda in Mandalay, Myanmar 🇲🇲 from powerful earthquake.https://t.co/E8fQpgF6VN https://t.co/RGIyWZCe2j pic.twitter.com/pwYaDqRcPI — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) March 28, 2025

