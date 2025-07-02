James Gunn is one of the few celebrities who speaks his mind, even if that occasionally lands him in trouble. Political correctness has never quite been the director’s forte. If you've come across some of his social media posts from over a decade ago - the very ones that led to Disney firing him from the Marvel franchise (before fan outrage forced them to bring him back) - you’ll notice he has certainly mellowed over time. James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Trailer Creates History! David Corenswet’s Superhero Film Becomes DC and Warner Bros’ Most Viewed Trailer With 250 Million Views (Watch Video).

Now at the helm of DC Studios, James Gunn is gearing up for the release of his latest directorial venture, Superman, and is currently busy promoting the film. Despite his hectic schedule, the director has remained highly active online, answering fan questions and addressing unfounded rumours about his projects. With Superman set to release on July 11, Gunn has been on a full-blown promotional spree, giving interviews to various media outlets.

James Gunn's Viral Interview Reeks of Racism?

One such interview has gone viral - and not in the way Gunn might have hoped. When asked how he deals with online criticism and whether it has influenced the character of Superman in his new film, Gunn responded, "I do tune out most of social media, but every once in a while someone will say something, it's always the weirdest stuff ... and then I go, 'I think I might be getting upset about something a 12-year-old in India is saying' ... you know what I mean? And I'm like, 'let it go'."

Watch the Clip Below:

His mention of a "12-year-old in India" has sparked backlash from some Indian netizens, who have accused the filmmaker of racism for singling out a specific nationality in his response. ‘My Favourite Superman Movie’: James Gunn Has Finally Discovered Govinda’s Cheesy ‘Marvel X DC’ Crossover From 1988!

Netizens Accuse James Gunn of Racism

Blatant Racism

This is blatant racism... This is not what I expected from a superman movie's director. Totally unacceptable! https://t.co/EKG2ZnaRRo — Azad Ahmed (@phantomessi) July 1, 2025

'A White Man Said It'

The “why do you have to make everything about race?” crowd sure is awfully quiet and sees nothing wrong with this because a white man said it https://t.co/QKEQrAOBy5 — David (@Dbeltran248) July 2, 2025

'Yup, He Is Racist'

"12 year old in india" yup, he is racist https://t.co/iHi1FnGqD4 — fruit punch samurai g (@fruitpunch956) July 2, 2025

'All the Hate for Indians Are So Organised'

Racist @JamesGunn will get some attention now, afterall he took the name of India, which is poised to dominate everywhere. Maybe that's why all the hate for Indians are so organised. https://t.co/RFZZcGqORq — ؘ (@filmfoe) July 2, 2025

'Casual Racism Towards Indians'

The US political hierarchy has justified casual racism towards Indians in such a way that, a certified racist will say such things and get away with it without repercussions, if anything his trolls will defend him. https://t.co/NHoxGpAZIB — Ashish (@AshishAFC) July 2, 2025

'India Just Brought In for No Reason'

India just brought in for no reason, could’ve easily said bum ass Florida https://t.co/7EZUzRIWgR — Charles Moore (@realpants55) July 2, 2025

Superman is the first film in the newly revamped DC Universe. It stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced rounding out the cast. The film, the restructured DC Universe, and particularly James Gunn himself, have faced intense online trolling—= - largely from Snyderverse loyalists, fans of Zack Snyder’s vision for the DC Universe seen in films such as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, and Justice League.

