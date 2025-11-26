Mumbai, November 26: A photo of an Indian man with a tightly clenched jaw has gone viral on foreign social media platforms, prompting a wave of racist comments targeting Indians. Many American users have shared the image while mocking the man’s appearance, using it to stereotype and insult an entire community. However, the viral photo tells a far more painful and human story, one that has nothing to do with the hatred being spread online.

The image is of Rajendra Panchal, a labourer from Maharashtra whose life was marked by a rare medical condition stemming from a childhood accident. At just one year old, Rajendra fell face-first while playing, severely injuring his jaw. With no money for treatment, his jaw gradually fused, leaving him unable to open his mouth more than 1.5 cm. For 38 years, he survived only on liquids, milk, juices, and thin porridge, while enduring ridicule from people around him. Isolated and under-nourished, he dropped out of school and avoided social interactions due to his appearance. Deepti Chaurasia Dies by Suicide: Rajshree and Kamla Pasand Owner’s Daughter-in-Law Ends Life in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar.

Man's Image Used to Stereotype Indians

Several American X accounts have used these images recently to openly put out racist posts targeting Indians. The person shown in the photo is Mr. Rajendra Panchal, who works as a helper in Maharashtra. At the age of one, he fell on his face and broke his jaw, which remained… pic.twitter.com/7B761ewqJb — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 25, 2025

Who is Rajendra Panchal?

Rajendra is a 39-year-old labourer from Maharashtra's Pune who lived with untreated temporomandibular joint ankylosis for nearly four decades. The condition left him unable to eat or speak properly, and severe poverty meant medical care was never an option for his family.

Rajendra’s life changed dramatically in 2017 when Pune-based surgeon Dr J B Garde examined him during a visit for a toothache, an appointment where the dentist couldn’t even access his teeth. Diagnosing the rare, long-neglected case of jaw ankylosis, Dr. Garde performed a complex, four-hour surgery free of cost to release the fused joint. Post-surgery, Rajendra’s jaw opening increased to 4.5 cm, giving him the ability to eat and speak normally for the first time in his life. “I am now able to eat and talk like any normal person,” he said, elated. 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: 7 Key Facts About the 2008 Terror Strike by Pakistani Terrorists.

Yet today, Rajendra’s old photo is being circulated out of context to mock Indians, turning a man’s decades of suffering into fuel for online hate. The image, stripped from its real story, has become a tool for racist commentary. Meanwhile, Rajendra, now healthy and leading a normal life, represents resilience, not ridicule.

