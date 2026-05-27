Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Scam? Ashwin Mushran Shares FASTag Penalty Experience (Watch Video)

A recent social media post by popular actor Ashwin Mushran has brought renewed attention to alleged irregularities in digital toll collection, specifically at Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. His public allegation of being wrongly charged a penalty despite a sufficient FASTag balance has resonated widely, sparking a fresh wave of public discourse surrounding the efficacy and transparency of India's electronic toll payment systems. This incident underscores persistent user frustrations and raises critical questions about consumer protection within the digitised toll infrastructure.

The Controversy Comes to Light

Actor Ashwin Mushran detailed his experience in an Instagram video, claiming that a toll booth operator at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link informed him that his FASTag account lacked sufficient balance. Consequently, he was compelled to pay a penalty of INR 200. Upon verifying his account shortly after, Mushran discovered that there was, in fact, an adequate balance in his FASTag. He urged commuters to remain vigilant by regularly checking their FASTag balances and taking screenshots as proof before approaching toll plazas. The actor's widely shared video quickly garnered significant public attention, igniting a debate among netizens and commuters about similar experiences and the need for greater accountability. Mumbai Rains: Large Iron Debris From Bandra-Worli Sea Link Washes Ashore at Mahim Beach After Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra; Safety Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Ashwin Mushran Alleges Wrong FASTag Penalty at Bandra-Worli Sea Link

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran)

Recurring Glitches in the FASTag System

The incident at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is not an isolated one, highlighting broader challenges within the FASTag ecosystem. Commuters frequently report issues such as transactions failing despite sufficient balance, poor network connectivity leading to payment delays, and erroneous double deductions due to technical glitches. Other common problems include incorrect placement of the FASTag on the windshield, interference from metallic surfaces, physical damage to the tag, and discrepancies in vehicle registration numbers (VRN) linked to the FASTag. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has itself acknowledged that damaged or worn-out FASTags are a frequent cause of scanning failures and congestion at toll booths. Furthermore, the rise of fraudulent activities, including fake FASTag sales, phishing scams, and bogus customer support, presents an ongoing threat to users. How to Avoid the Fake FASTag Annual Pass Scam?

How Toll Operations Work at the Sea Link

The toll collection at the Rajiv Gandhi Bandra-Worli Sea Link falls under the purview of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which delegates operations to an agency on a commission basis. MSRDC Sea Link Limited (MSLL), a special purpose vehicle, was promoted by MSRDC in October 2018 specifically for the operation, maintenance, and toll collection of the BWSL. As of October 2024, Ashmi Road Carriers Private Limited (ARCPL) secured the contract to manage toll booths on the Sea Link for a three-month period, earning a revenue share from collections. In a significant move towards full digitisation, MSRDC mandated exclusive FASTag payments from April 1, 2025, aligning with NHAI guidelines. Vehicles attempting to pay by other means, such as cash or UPI, are subject to double the standard toll amount. It is also noteworthy that toll rates on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link saw an 18% increase from April 1, 2024, set to remain in effect for three years.

Authorities Under Pressure to Tighten Oversight

In response to a growing number of complaints regarding inconsistencies, NHAI has recently directed all FASTag issuer banks to undertake immediate validation of vehicle registration numbers to enhance data accuracy and reliability within the electronic toll collection system. This directive aims to curb potential revenue evasion and prevent penal provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, especially as India moves towards advanced Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling. MSRDC also provides a complaint portal for commuters to report issues. The corporation has previously demonstrated responsiveness by issuing refunds to FASTag users for incorrect toll deductions during major traffic disruptions, such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway gridlock in February 2026. These instances highlight the importance of established grievance redressal mechanisms and the ongoing efforts to refine the digital tolling infrastructure.

Why the Debate Around FASTag Transparency Matters The widespread adoption of FASTag is a crucial step towards modernising India's highway infrastructure, promising smoother traffic flow and reduced congestion. However, incidents like the one highlighted by Ashwin Mushran underscore the imperative for continuous improvement in system reliability, transparency, and consumer protection. As India progresses towards completely cashless and barrier-less tolling, ensuring that the digital payment mechanisms are robust, error-free, and accountable will be paramount. Regular audits, stringent oversight of toll collection agencies, and proactive communication with commuters will be essential to build trust and fully realise the benefits of digital tolling.

The current public discussion following Ashwin Mushran's video serves as a timely reminder for authorities to redouble efforts in addressing technical vulnerabilities, enhancing customer support, and fostering greater transparency across all toll operations, ensuring that the digitisation of India's roads truly serves the convenience and confidence of every motorist.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).