After heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday, May 26, a large piece of iron debris washed ashore at Mahim Beach in Maharashtra. Authorities suspect the iron chunk found floating on the beach could have come from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. A safety probe has been launched to determine its origin and assess any structural risks. Officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety and prevent further incidents. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes City, IMD Predicts More Showers Across Maharashtra (Watch Videos).

Suspected Bandra-Worli Sea Link Debris Washes Ashore at Mahim Beach in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A large floating iron piece, believed to be from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, washed ashore at Mahim Beach after heavy rainfall. Authorities are investigating the origin and safety implications of the debris pic.twitter.com/jKQB063k5V — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)