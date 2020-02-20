Bride in Despair Wants to 'Win' Husband Back After She Punched His Sister at Wedding! Netizens Give Mixed Responses

Bride slaps groom's sister (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Wedding stress can take matters from bad to worse in no time. People do things that they may not have intended to do and repent later. Something very similar went wrong with this newlywed bride who put her woe on Twitter and is receiving mixed responses now. She is looking to patch things up with this who want to "break things off" with her because she punched his sister at their wedding. However, it is not like she just randomly meant to punch her husband's wife. At least, that is what she claims. She revealed that it was only after her sister-in-law made the day a "living hell" for that she lost her cool and hit her. Happily Never After! Groom Exposes Bride's Affair With His Brother-in-Law by Playing Their Steamy Bedroom Scenes in Wedding Hall (Watch Video).

The bride says that she not only "strolled in drunk, threw up on the gift table" but also stole the money given to them by other guests while trying to clean up the mess she had made. However, after all this happened, the husband chose to take sides with his sister rather than his wife. He is also looking to break up with the woman he was married to hours before. Chinese Woman Gatecrashes Ex’s Wedding Dressed as a Bride, Begs For Forgiveness (Watch Dramatic Video).

As soon as this post made it to Twitter people chipped in with their own opinions. Someone wondering why would anyone want a husband like that wrote: "He did you a favour. Call a divorce lawyer." Another twitter user wrote: "Win him back? Do you really feel like you were wrong? Are you sure you want to marry into this family? Consider this divine intervention." Indonesian Man Marries Both His Girlfriends Because He Didn’t Want to ‘Hurt’ Them, Unusual Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral (See Pics & Video).

Although some thought that no matter what she shouldn't have hit his sister. Someone commented: "You should have never EVER put your finger on his sister. "That’s someone he loves and needs. You’ve made him pick between you and his family. You need to apologise and stay away from her."