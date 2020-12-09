'Tis the season to be jolly, la la la la... We hoped you hummed it as you read it. Christmas 2020 is barely a few days away and the preparations for the Christmas Eve have begun. From decking up the Xmas Tree to baking some cookies, everyone has started prepping up for the festive season. Singing and reciting of Christmas carols is also one of the common traditions. But it gets the cutest twist on Twitter as a dog owner named Nick Harvey and his pet pooch Ember have begun recording Christmas carols and sharing the videos online. Calling it the Nick and Embers Advent Calendar, it is one of the cutest things you will see leading to the festive season. This reminds us a viral video where a dog was seen singing Ranu Mondal's song with a man.

Twitter user Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) is a music composer and accompany him is his very vocal dog Ember. From the start of December he and Ember have been recording Christmas carols, with Ember giving the perfect pitch vocals! They started with Jingle Bells and on each day do one Christmas carol. Some of the songs they have covered are Last Christmas, Rudolf, the Red Nose Reindeer, Little Donkey, Fairytale of New York, O Christmas Tree. Their latest video is It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. The two-member team have recorded 9 carols yet and they are all so adorable, getting all the deserved love online. Nick calls it the Nick and Embers Advent Calendar. Viral Video of Adorable Dog Attending Keertan Devotedly Is Winning Hearts on the Internet! Check Twitter Reactions.

Watch Video of Man and Dog Singing Christmas Carols:

Jingle Bells

Last Christmas

Rudolf, the Red Nose Reindeer

Little Donkey

Fairytale of New York

O Christmas Tree

Lot Like Christmas

Day 9. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. pic.twitter.com/wetEveuD3l — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) December 9, 2020

All of these videos are going viral and people are regularly tuning in to this account to check up on their next covers. Some have called it a Christmas tradition they did not know they need. It is indeed adorable and we absolutely love Ember's additions.

