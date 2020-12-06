One of the best smells in the world is the aroma of warm Christmas cookies, baking deliciously in the oven. Now since the holiday season has arrived, it is time to fill your dinner table, with some greatest sweet treats, garnished with the theme of Christmas to treat your taste buds. Christmas 2020 is on December 25. Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, the festive cheer is bloated within us. We are so into decorations right now. Each corner of the house is getting cleaned, so that the Christmas lights are up and beautiful. The festival will be different this year. Some of you will celebrate the season with your immediate family members, others might be completely alone, but a little of Christmas cookies will bring back the cheer! We bring you some delicious Christmas 2020 cookie recipe videos. From pecan snowflake cookies to chocolate coins and more, here is how you can bake the sweet treats and theme-wise dessert garnishing ideas for the holiday season.

Christmas 2020 celebrations will be virtual, for most of us. Unable to visit those who are vulnerable to the virus, can make the season quite dull. But it is important to observe the holiday season, light the Christmas tree while following safety measures. We can still stay connected with our closed ones through Zoom call. While doing so, it is time to prepare some delicious cookies too. No matter what type of Christmas sugar cookies, you are in the mood for, it will enhance your mood and take all the blues away. While seasoning the cookies with the Christmas theme, can be a little tricky, the videos below can help you in that too.

Watch Video: Pecan Snowflake Balls

Watch Video: Snowflake Cookies

Watch Video: Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies

Watch Video: Sandwich Cookies

Watch Video: How to Decorate Snowflake Cookies?

The holiday season is all about joy and blessings. And the Christmas cookies just complete the festival. Aside from the above, there are plenty of Christmas desserts for the sweet lovers out there. Enjoy the season, bake a lot of cookies, and stay safe. Merry Christmas!

