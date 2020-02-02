Coronavirus: Indians Evacuated From Wuhan Dance to Haryanvi Song at Quarantine Center in Manesar, Watch Viral Video

Indians Evacuated From Wuhan Dance to Haryanvi Song (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Manesar, February 2: In a bizarre incident, the India nationals who were kept in coronavirus isolation camp in Haryana's Manesar, where seen dancing to the tunes of a Haryanvi song inside their room. According to a viral video shared by a Twitter user, a group of nearly 10 people are seen dancing and enjoying themselves in the room. All of them are wearing a mask. The Army had set up a quarantine facility in Manesar, nearly 18 km from Gurgaon, to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from China's Hubei province in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.

On Saturday, Air India's jumbo B747 plane had evacuated 324 Indian nationals from the novel coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China. The Indian Army has created the facility near Manesar where the students can be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members. Coronavirus Can Go Undetected in Healthy People Without Symptoms, Says Lancet Study.

According to reports, the procedure of screening and quarantine will comprise two steps. The first one will be at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi followed by quarantine at Manesar in Haryana. This means if any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment.

The death toll due to the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China mounted to 304 with 45 new deaths on Sunday. As per Chinese health authorities, 2,590 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection were been reported from 31 provincial-level regions.