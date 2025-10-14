Viral Video of Commuters Sneaking Under Turnstile Without Ticket Not From Patna Metro, Fact-Check Finds Gurugram Link

Mumbai, October 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the first phase of the Patna metro on October 6 ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls in the state. After its inauguration, the Patna metro opened to the public the next day. While several videos of the Patna metro are going viral on social media, one video in particular has caught the attention of netizens. The alleged video, claimed to be of the Patna metro, shows people, including children, entering the newly inaugurated metro without tickets. Wonder how?

In the viral clip, men, women and children are seen entering what is claimed to be the Patna metro by sneaking under the turnstile. The viral clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption reading, "Development...progress...knowledge, leave it all aside. Today is Sunday...enjoy the video". Several people shared the viral clip, claiming it to be of the Patna metro. However, a fact check found otherwise. Is Italian Town Presicce-Acquarica Really Offering 30,000 Euros To Move There and Have Children? Old News Resurfaces With Fake Claims.

Fact-Check Finds Viral Video Having Gurugram Link

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users claimed that the video was not of the Patna metro. A closer look at the video at 15 seconds shows "Oyster's Water Park" written on a signboard put up in the background at the metro station. A quick search revealed that the Oyster's Water Park is a water park in Haryana's Gurugram, which is now closed.

The Oyster's Water Park signboard further indicates that the metro station in the video is likely to be Millennium City Centre or HUDA City Centre in Gurugram, the metro station closest to the water park. Another look at the video showed a board bearing Hindi-language text which read, "Swasth Vibhag Gurugram", or the Gurugram Health Department. Thus indicating that the video is from Gugrugram and not Patna.

In addition to these signs that link the video to Gurugram, the viral clip also shows a logo, which is visible throughout the video. Notably, the logo belongs to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and it is completely different from the Bihar Metro Rail Corporation's logo. Additionally, we found a picture of the HUDA City Centre metro station on Google Maps. The photo resembles a frame from the viral video seen at 24 seconds and shows the same clock and windows in the clip and the picture. Did Sikh Regiment of Indian Army Install Portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindranwale? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video.

The turnstile seen in the viral video appears to be old and worn out, something that would not be the case for the recently inaugurated Patna Metro. Hence, the alleged claim that commuters sneaked under the turnstile to enter Patna metro without tickets is false. A fact check found not one but multiple links linking the video to Gurugram. Hence, the video claiming to be of the Patna metro is misleading.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Viral video shows commuters entering the newly inaugurated Patna Metro without tickets by sneaking under the turnstile. Conclusion : A fact-check of the viral video found the clip having Gurugram link. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).