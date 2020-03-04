Coronavirus Scare: Chinese Woman Burns 3,000 Yuan in Microwave Trying to Disinfect From The Infection

Chinese Yuan (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The fear of Coronavirus has gripped people all around the globe. The COVID-19 disease has claimed over 3,000 lives and about 92,000 people are infected globally. With no cure yet in sight, people everywhere are panicking about contracting the disease. A woman in China ended up burning a hole in her pocket quite literally when she tried to disinfect some currency notes. A Chinese woman in a bid to stay safe from Coronavirus, put up currency RMB 3,000 (Rs 31,000) in a microwave and as a result burnt it all. The fear of getting infected is seen everywhere with people panic buying stuff like toilet papers, masks and hand sanitisers. There are reports of a shortage of toilet paper and masks as people are buying excessively and the production units are shut.

As reported in Sin Chew Daily, a woman named Aunt Li from Jiangyin City, Wuxi Province was worried that the notes she got from her bank would be disinfected with the virus. In order to sterilize them, she put them in an oven. After she got the burnt smell, she rushed to pull them out, but it was too late. All the notes were charred black and it would be impossible to use them. Coronavirus Outbreak: From Sanitary Pads to Plastic Bottles, Weird Things That People Are Using as Masks to Stay Safe, But It's Not Foolproof.

Worried all the more, she rushed to the banks to see if there's any way to recur her losses. The bank official asked her for proof of her reason. They noted that some of the notes were damaged so much, that they would just crumble on touch. But after following some other procedures, she was able to get back at least some amount of cash. Thankfully, she got some amount recovered from the bank and did not incur a huge loss. But it shows the fear that has gripped among the residents.