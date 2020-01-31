Coronavirus Outbreak: From Sanitary Pads to Plastic Bottles, Weird Things That People Are Using as Masks to Stay Safe, But It's Not Foolproof

Coronavirus outbreak prevention measures (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The deadly epidemic of Coronavirus is spreading far and wide, with the number of fatalities only on the rise. The outbreak which was first recorded in China's Wuhan has now been detected in almost 16 countries. With close to 6,000 deaths due to the disease in China alone, staying safe, adopting preventive measures is the most primary concern for all residents. Many people have been forced to stay indoors as stepping out can prove dreadful and expose them to the pathogen. But some people have adopted weird measures to cover their nose and mouth, using whatever things they get. No, we are not even exaggerating when we say "whatever" because big plastic bottles to sanitary pads are among some of these items! And let us tell you, these are not effective measures. China's Coronavirus Symptoms: How Susceptible Are Indians To Mysterious New Pneumonia Infection? Here Are Causes and Signs of The Deadly Outbreak.

The demand for surgical masks is on the rise amidst the growing fears of the spread of this epidemic. The shortage isn't just in China itself but across Asia, Australia and even North America. There are long serpentine queues in shops everywhere to purchase these masks. But in a case when there is no other option available, people have resorted to using weird items to protect themselves from the virus. The huge plastic bottles, sheets of plastic to someone even used a sanitary pad! Check some pictures below which show the weirdest items that Chinese residents are using as makeshift masks! Dog Face Mask Sales Spike During Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak in China.

Bras as Masks!

The fastest selling item now in China is nose mask. Coronavirus is real, and it is spreading like wild fire 🔥 🔥 China has run out of stock and production of nose mask. It is not funny, but Chinese now use bra.... as nose mask. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/KeEEwYGE6K — Truthfully (@Truthfully83) January 30, 2020

Using Plastic Bags

Coronavirus has hit plastic-bag-over-head levels. pic.twitter.com/pbl6w2IoBc — Dan Fieldsend (@danfieldsend) January 27, 2020

Pets Are Wearing Masks Too

Dogs have been put #Mask in China to stop spreading of #Coronavirus in the Country. Dogs are also a means of Spreading Virus. pic.twitter.com/AQIDnUfO34 — Mohan Vishwa (@camohanbn) January 30, 2020

The Large Plastic Bottles

Masks in short supply but they're is a time to do some good and reuse plastic. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yiG347ey0A — steve pheby (@stevepheby) January 28, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanghai Observed (@shanghaiobserved) on Jan 30, 2020 at 12:41pm PST

Yes, a Sanitary Pad!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanghai Observed (@shanghaiobserved) on Jan 24, 2020 at 9:32am PST

The above images may seem funny but they are not. They show the grim situation in places, where staying safe is the norm but there are not enough means. These are no effective measures or foolproof ways that one would stay safe from the pathogen.