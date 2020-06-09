Creative Ways to Make Your Birthday Memorable During the Pandemic When You Cannot Celebrate by Throwing a Party Outside!

Alia bhatt cuts 6 birthday cakes on her 25th

It is your milestone birthday, and you have always wanted to make the celebrations grand. But if your birthday rituals typically involved a fancy brunch in the city or a chic dinner, you may not exactly know how to tone down those plans. So, how do you have a kickass birthday keeping all the social distancing norms in mind? Here a few alternatives to celebrate safely and responsibly. Keep reading for some fun options for a quaint birthday.

Have Your Cake

No birthday is complete without blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. So whether you can throw your friends a party or not, you must eat your cake. Get all your close people on a Zoom call, sing a birthday song and make a wish. How to Stay Calm During COVID-19 Pandemic? Expert Tips to Diffuse Stress and Anxiety Related to Mental Health and Financial Insecurities During Lockdown.

Have a Zoom Party

Zoom calls are now a part of the new norm. So when you cannot have your friends and family over for a big party, get the party on Zoom. Please give it a theme where everyone dresses up. Play your favourite games and gave everyone to share their favourite memory with you.

Birthday Parade

If you have your close family and friends staying nearby, have them drive around your house with balloons. It will not only make you feel special, but you will forget about being home for a little while. Funny Memes and Jokes Viral During Lockdown: From YouTube vs TikTok to the Weight Gain jokes As We Stay At Home, Hilarious Meme Trends That Netizens Can't Stop LOLing at.

Dress Up and Have a Photoshoot

Celebrate yourself on your birthday by dressing up and having a photoshoot. Get creative with the self-timer or have your spouse or your family click you in your house. You'll have beautiful pics to honour this extraordinary birthday for years to come.

Have a Birthday Picnic

A picnic can be an entirely unusual way to celebrate your birthday. Collect your blanket, your favourite snacks, a bottle of wine, and toast to another year of living in your home garden or your balcony. Coronavirus Pandemic: Ease Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Outbreak with These CDC-Recommended Tips.

Watching a movie can also be a great idea. So gather all your friends on Zoom and virtually watch some of your favourite movies together.