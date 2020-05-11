Funny Memes and Jokes Viral During Lockdown: From YouTube vs TikTok to the Weight Gain jokes As We Stay At Home, Hilarious Meme Trends That Netizens Can't Stop LOLing at

Funny Memes and Jokes Viral During Lockdown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Funny memes and jokes have been by our side at all times. Even during the pandemic, you have laughter therapy legit just a click away. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, we saw many trends take over social media that, in turn, gave way to funny memes and jokes. The most recent one has to be the Delhi Earthquake memes. We saw Carry Minati Vs Amir Siddiqui memes also dubbed as TikTok vs YouTube memes. Funny memes flooded social media when liquor shops opened a few days ago and lockdown extension announcement was made by PM Narendra Modi. Carry Minati's YouTube vs TikTok Rant Video Roasting Amir Siddiqui Has Gone Viral and Twitterati is Having a Field Day! Check out #CarryMinati Funny Memes and Jokes Trolling TikTokers.

Moreover, how can we ever get over the lockdown weight gain memes, jokes on people missing the gym during the stay-at-home order or funny 'horny during quarantine' memes? While we stay at home to help slow down the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen some of the best meme trends that made us go LOL over and over again. In the beginning, we saw work from home memes and people worried about their weight gain because some of us just can't stop binging. Let's take a look at some of the funniest memes and jokes that went viral amid lockdown:

YouTube Vs TikTok Meme

after carry minati video whole tik tok community be like #carryminati pic.twitter.com/DmJ3wc7N8a — Vinnie (@_vinodlalwani_) May 8, 2020

Even During The Lockdown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔞 Memes • Comedy • Humour 🌐 (@meemsssssssss) on May 10, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandwala (@band_wala) on May 10, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT

All of us at home!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐤𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐢 𝐚𝐟𝐟..! (@_sanskaari_ladki_) on May 10, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT

Elon Musk Memes Have a Separate Fan Base!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'ingénieur (@ingenierie_) on May 9, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

Just Can't Stop Laughing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Science Humor (@science_humor) on May 7, 2020 at 1:05am PDT

All We're Gaining is Weight!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧’𝗦 𝗦𝗢 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗘 🇬🇧 (@thats__so__meme) on May 6, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

Adele's Weightloss Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧’𝗦 𝗦𝗢 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗘 🇬🇧 (@thats__so__meme) on May 6, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

Baby Yoda in Quarantine is The Cutest!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧’𝗦 𝗦𝗢 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗘 🇬🇧 (@thats__so__meme) on May 7, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

Kya Karna hai?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AD22 (@nerdy_memer_) on May 10, 2020 at 7:57pm PDT

Legit Sleepy All The Time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by namma meme page (@the_meme_freaker) on May 10, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT

Ramayan Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by धार्मिक मीम्स। (docheckposts) (@memesanskar) on May 10, 2020 at 7:19pm PDT

Students and Their Struggle With Online Classes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shifa (@the_shifacasm_memes) on May 10, 2020 at 6:18pm PDT

Time Traveller Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baklol Spotted (@baklol_spotted) on May 10, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

The lockdown has given so much content to the memers that it is crazy, but we ain't complaining! During this tough time send memes and jokes to your loved ones to keep the spirits high. This too shall pass!