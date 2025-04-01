In an unexpected turn of events that quickly gained attention online, a Tesla Cybertruck was driven into Lake Grapevine in Texas, igniting curiosity and controversy across social media platforms. The incident, which took place on a sunny afternoon, involved a fully operational Cybertruck, Tesla’s much-anticipated electric pickup truck, being driven off the shore and into the lake. This dramatic stunt not only turned heads but raised essential questions about the vehicle’s design, safety and role as a symbol of innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Elon Musk’s Tesla To Start Operations in India Soon, EV Giant Applies for Homologation of Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.

The Cybertruck itself, which has been one of the most talked-about vehicles since its reveal in 2019 has become a cultural phenomenon for its bold design, durability and electric-powered capabilities. With its sharp edges, angular exterior and unique stainless-steel body, the truck represents a significant departure from traditional pickup trucks, offering cutting-edge technology and a futuristic aesthetic. Tesla Car Price in India: Elon Musk-Owned EV Firm Likely To Enter India With Pricier Tesla Model Y Costing Between INR 60–70 Lakh, Scouting for Showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi.

Tesla Cybertruck In Water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grapevine Edit (@thegrapevineedit)

Tesla Cybertruck In Lake Grapevine, Texas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Texas TV (@dallastexas_tv)

Concerns about the integrity of the Cybertruck's battery and electrical systems were raised, with critics arguing that such stunts could undermine consumer confidence in the vehicle's reliability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).