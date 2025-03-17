Elon Musk's Tesla is reportedly in the final stage of entry in India. The EV giant has applied for homologation of Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y. As per reports, Tesla has already confirmed that its Mumbai BKC showroom will start its operations soon. Elon Musk's Tesla has been anticipated in India for months. Finally, with the homologation process, the electric vehicle maker's vehicles will go through tests and meet the safety and emissions norms of the country before getting imported into India for launch. ‘Tesla To Double Vehicle Production in US Within 2 Years’: Elon Musk Makes Big Announcement After Showcasing Tesla Cars Before President Donald Trump at White House (Watch Video).

Tesla Homologation Process Initiated For Model 3 and Model Y

BREAKING: Tesla applies for homologation of Model 3 and Model Y in India. Homologation is one of the final steps before launching a new car in India. pic.twitter.com/EBRhs6PDb7 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)