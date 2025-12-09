Mumbai, December 8: This year, several major developments in the tech and auto sectors have put India on par with other developed nations. Achievements such as the arrival of Tesla and Starlink, along with a surge in the usage of homegrown applications, show that India has taken strides in advancing its technology and strengthening infrastructure in both the technology and automobile sectors.

In 2025, India made praiseworthy progress with increased adoption of artificial intelligence, boosting white-collar job hiring and ensuring digital transformation across sectors. In addition, India's telecommunications sector, automobile industry and technology landscape showed notable progress. New Android Malware Alert! FvncBot, SeedSnatcher and Upgraded ClayRat Can Hack Your Mobile Phone and Steal Banking Data; Here’s How To Protect Your Device.

Apple's Slimmest iPhone Air Launch With iPhone 17 Series

Apple launched its slimmest smartphone, the first-generation iPhone Air, in India and globally this year. Measuring just 5.6mm, it is the thinnest smartphone Apple has ever created. The tech giant also launched the iPhone 17 Pro series, including the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models with major design changes, while keeping the iPhone 17 largely the same as the iPhone 16. It features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, IP68 rating, A19 Pro chip, 48MP primary camera and 18MP selfie camera. iPhone Air price in India starts at INR 1,19,900.

Arattai App and Zoho Mail Take on WhatsApp and Gmail

Arattai App and Zoho Mail saw a massive surge this year as people in India began adopting them instead of Meta's WhatsApp and Google's Gmail. Government ministers, including Amit Shah and Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced switching to Zoho platforms, encouraging citizens to follow suit. Mappls by MapMyIndia also received a boost from these adoptions. Arattai became the most downloaded app on the Google Play Store for a brief period.

Elon Musk's Tesla Enters India, Starlink Pending Final Approval

In 2025, Tesla entered the Indian market, making the Tesla Model Y available in the country. The company recently opened its all-in-one centre in Gurugram, Haryana, expanding its presence in India. Pratap Sarnaik became the first official customer, taking delivery of a Tesla Model Y in September 2025. Tesla already has stores in Mumbai BKC and Delhi Aerocity. Meanwhile, Starlink has also entered India and received its commercial licence, although final approval is still pending.

Comet Browser

Perplexity launched its Comet browser in India in September 2025, offering users a better way to navigate the internet and access information. The Comet browser is positioned as an alternative to Google Search and Google Chrome. Comet browser acts as an assistant for the users to help automate tasks, summarise information, and interact with web content

Kawasaki Horse Robot 'Corleo' Unveiled

Kawasaki unveiled its first-ever concept of a rideable horse robot, marking a bold leap into futuristic mobility at the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025. Kawasaki Corleo, a hydrogen-powered, two-seater robot horse, integrates advanced AI vision for terrain navigation, drawing inspiration from Kawasaki’s motorcycle legacy. Riders control it by shifting weight on adjustable stirrups and gripping a handlebar, enabling speeds up to 50 miles per hour. Designed for off-road adventures, Corleo features a sportbike-inspired head and a sustainable hydrogen generator. Developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, this prototype has captivated tech enthusiasts globally. Who Is Neal Mohan? Here’s All About Indian-Origin YouTube CEO Named TIME’s CEO of the Year.

Ultraviolette New EV Launches

This year, Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette expanded its EV lineup in 2025 with the introduction of the Tesseract electric scooter in March. The Ultraviolette Tesseract became the world's first e-scooter featuring dashcams on the front and rear, radar-assisted ADAS, smart mirrors with blind-spot detection and various other features. Recently, it was launched with radar and dashcams with 7.3kWh and 10.3kWh battery packs. Ola Electric launched Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 series, Roadster series e-bikes with a claimed 500+ km range, featuring new Bharat Cell 4680.

