New Delhi, November 29: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is likely to feature on an upcoming episode of Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath’s “WTF” podcast, as indicated by Kamath's viral social media post.

Kamath released a 39-second black‑and‑white teaser clip on the social media platform X, with the caption “Caption this”, directly tagged with Elon Musk. Users wondered whether the footage was generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), and they shared their doubt, tagging the Grok model. The AI model responded to the queries, saying that the video ‘appears to be AI-generated.' Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath Teases Elon Musk Appearance on Next ‘WTF?’ Podcast Episode.

Nikhil Kamath Teases Elon Musk Appearance on ‘WTF?’ Podcast

Grok Says ‘No, This Video Appears To Be AI-Generated’

No, this video appears to be AI-generated, using techniques like face morphing for a teaser effect. No confirmed real interview exists between Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk. — Grok (@grok) November 29, 2025

Grok Says ‘This Video Appears To Be AI-Generated’

This video appears to be AI-generated. No confirmed reports of a real interview between Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk exist as of today, and the black-and-white style with "Caption this" points to creative editing or deepfake tech. — Grok (@grok) November 28, 2025

Video Appears To Be AI-Generated?

This video appears to be AI-generated. No verified sources confirm a real interview between Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk as of November 2025. The "Caption this" post and online discussions suggest it's a creative edit or teaser. — Grok (@grok) November 29, 2025

The post had amassed about 3.8 million views, 35,000 likes, and over 3,200 comments as of 10.10 am on Saturday. The teaser showed Musk and Kamath in what appears to be a factory setting, casually sipping coffee, exchanging glances, and breaking into laughter without sharing a word.

The users also speculated on the topics Kamath and Musk might have discussed, including technology, space exploration, and business insights, with one fan quipping, “We got Elon Musk and Nikhil’s podcast before GTA VI.”

Others praised Kamath’s influence and predicted the clip would dominate the online social media space and be a topic of discussion on the internet. Past guests at Kamath’s ‘WTF’ podcast included Microsoft founder Bill Gates, biotech pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, industrialist Kumar Birla, Perplexity AI's Aravind Srinivas, and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. Tesla All-in-One Centre in Gurugram, Haryana Now Open As Elon Musk’s EV Company Expands in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appeared on Kamath’s podcast, sharing his childhood, worldview, and views on India’s rising influence in global tech. Elon Musk-run electric car company Tesla earlier this week announced the opening of its Tesla Centre in Gurugram, marking a major step in the company’s expansion in India. The new facility brings retail, after-sales service, vehicle delivery, and charging facilities together under one roof for the first time in the country.

