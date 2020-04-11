Dalgona Coffee Funny Memes Present Us With Dalgona Kabootar, Dalgona Whiskey, Dalgona Cigarette and Many More Amazing Things!

Dalgona Coffee Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The craze for Dalgona coffee refuses to die down. Man, what a rage it has been on social media. From viral TikTok recipe videos to challenges on Instagram, netizens are up for everything. But there’s also a section who hates this trend with full passion. They are chai lovers. They are trolling the Internet’s new favourite beverage by calling it ‘pheti hui coffee’. Then there are few who tried their hand at making Dalgona Coffee and failed miserably. And now all these lovely beings are busy posting hilarious Dalgona Coffee memes, and they are passing with flying colours. Thanks to these Dalgona Coffee funny memes, we are introduced to Dalgona kabootar, Dalgona whiskey, Dalgona cigarette and so on!

In a couple of weeks, we have come across various versions of Dalgona such as Dalgona matcha latte, Milo Dalgona, Dalgona Oreo Milk, Dalgona Mocha, Dalgona ice-tea and the list goes on and one. These are a few examples of the tasty twist given to the Dlgona Coffee trend that took the Internet by storm. From public figures to common janta, from professional chefs to home cooks, everyone seems to be bewitched by this yum whipped coffee. But as we mentioned above, a trend is incomplete without it becoming a meme. And Dalgona Coffee became the fodder for memes just like that. Let’s check out some of the hilarious ones right here, right now.

Dalgona Beedi 😂😂😂

Who called it cigarette not dalgona beedi?🙄🤔#Dalgona pic.twitter.com/UDMb7KVqAY — KIRAN KL CHOUDHARY🇮🇳 (@__491997) April 10, 2020

Dalgona Kabootar 🐦🐦🐦

Dalgona Jar

#Dalgona Your dalgona vs mine.... We are not the same bro ! pic.twitter.com/RS8ur8fEa6 — Cloudy Wolv (@abhi_wolv305) April 11, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

In the world full of #Dalgona. I be like. pic.twitter.com/8FfTtTWZ8F — Ankit Doshi (@Ankit_AD) April 9, 2020

Your Dalgona vs Mine

Dalgona Whiskey

Dalgona Dal-Chawal

Dalgona Goat

For Some Taste Be Like

It Deserves To Be Seen Again 🤣🤣

So, how was the joyride? You could be Team Dalgona Coffee to Team Chai, and memes are for all of you. And just in case, you feel motivated to make this yummy beverage, and you can follow these easy-peasy recipe videos to make it at home. If you are keen on learning about the origin of Dalgona Coffee [HINT: South Korea], read it here and have your mind blown away. In the meantime, let me LOL over that Dalgona Kabootar meme.