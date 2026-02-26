A simple USD 20 stuffed animal from IKEA has become one of the most coveted collectibles of 2026, with resale prices surging to as much as INR 32,000 (USD 385). The global retail frenzy was ignited by viral videos of "Punch," a seven-month-old Japanese macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo, who adopted the plush orangutan as a surrogate mother after being rejected by his own. The DJUNGELSKOG orangutan, which originally retails for approximately INR 1,800 (USD19.99), is currently sold out in IKEA stores across Japan, the United States, South Korea and Singapore. Punch the Monkey Viral Video: Abandoned Baby Macaque’s Favourite Djungelskog Orangutan Plushie Toy Goes out of Stock Globally.

Viral Baby Monkey Punch - Watch Video

Viral IKEA Monkey Toy Resells at INR 36000

What began as a touching story of animal rehabilitation has quickly transitioned into a high-stakes secondary market. On e-commerce platforms like eBay, the plush toy is being listed for ten to twenty times its retail value.

Texas, USA: One seller reportedly flipped 12 toys in a single day at USD 52 each.

Extreme Listings: Some "Buy It Now" listings have reached as high as USD 350 to USD 440 (approx. INR 29,000 – INR 36,500), as desperate fans scramble to own the same "Oran-Mama" used by the viral monkey. Industry observers note that while the toy has been a staple in IKEA’s children’s range for years, the emotional connection to Punch’s story has transformed it into a cultural symbol of comfort.

Punch the Monkey’s Toy Story Goes Viral

Punch’s bond with the toy is rooted in a difficult start to life. Born in July 2025, the infant macaque was abandoned by his first-time mother shortly after birth. To provide the physical comfort essential for primate development, zookeepers introduced the IKEA orangutan. The strategy proved more successful than expected. Viral footage shows Punch clinging to the toy’s long arms while sleeping, eating, and even using it as a "shield" during tense social interactions with older monkeys in the enclosure. “The plush toy acts like a surrogate mother, offering reassurance as Punch gradually learns to belong,” zoo officials explained in a recent statement. As the "Punch Effect" drained global inventory, IKEA Japan’s President, Petra Fare, personally visited the Ichikawa City Zoo last week. The company donated a "mountain" of replacement plushies to ensure Punch would never be without his companion, even as he begins the slow process of integrating with the zoo’s main monkey troop. Punch the Monkey Viral Video: Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate Offer USD 2,50,000 To Buy the Macaque After Bullying Videos.

Fans Queue to See Viral Macaque

Despite the supply chain strain, the zoo reports that the attention has brought record-breaking crowds to the facility, with visitors waiting in long lines just to catch a glimpse of the macaque and his signature accessory. While the toy remains his primary source of security, keepers noted on February 24 that Punch has begun showing signs of independence. He has been observed briefly leaving the plush behind to engage in grooming sessions with other young macaques, a critical step toward a normal social life.

