As Dalgona Coffee Viral Trend Continues, Chai Lovers Swear Their Love For Tea by Making Funny Memes and Jokes on 'Pheti Hui Coffee'
It is more than a week since Dalgona Coffee started trending but the craze hasn't died down. Facebook and Instagram stories are filled with pictures of people attempting to make the thick brewed cold coffee. But die-hard lovers of Chai cannot relate to this buzz and would any day prefer having tea over the Dalgona coffee. Funny memes and reactions from Chai lovers on Dalgona coffee are trending online. This coffee trend became famous from Korea over TikTok and now almost everyone wants to try it. Weeks later, the craze is still very much there. Dalgona Coffee Recipe Fail, Funny Memes Pass! Netizens Who Failed to Make the Trending Beverage Console Themselves by Sharing Hilarious Jokes.

Dalgona coffee is essentially a cold coffee which has a very thick foam of coffee and sugar mixture. It involves only basic ingredients like coffee, sugar, milk and little water. The trend became so viral, that become began experimenting with different variations and even toppings over it. But for a chai lover, who has always sworn on drinking chai, be it any time of the day, Dalgona coffee is just 'pheti hui coffee' and highly overrated. They have expressed their reactions with funny memes and jokes on Dalgona coffee.

Leaving the Dalgona rice, the above memes are relatable for every Chai lover. If you are also a die-hard tea lover, then you would also be tired of the buzz by the Dalgona coffee that refuses to die down on social media. But as someone already said, in a world full of Dalgona coffee, may your love for chai be strong as ever.