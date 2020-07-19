Delhiites woke up to heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, July 19, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat. The rain was followed by lightning and thunderstorm. As heavy rains hit the capital city, people took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the first shower of monsoon. From waking up to the beautiful scene to a good cup of coffee or tea, people are celebrating the beautiful weather. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that thunderstorm with rain occurred over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and many places of Delhi. In this article, we bring you a few tweets to give you glimpses of Delhi Rains in pictures and videos.

After a spell of blisteringly hot days, rainfall was eagerly awaited. The heavy rainfall made the Delhiites take a sigh with relief. People took to social media to share their happiness and of course, express their amusement at the capital city’s monsoon weather. Blankets, chai and peace, netizens are celebrating the beautiful weather by sharing pictures and videos. The videos show mesmerising views, capturing cloudy weather, with the sounds of raindrops. Let us check out, some of the best and stunning videos and pictures displaying Delhi’s weather, this morning.

Check Out the Tweets Here:

Delhi Rains in Pics and Videos

It's heavenly raining in Delhi on the occasion of auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. Jai Shiv Shambhu. #DelhiRains #Mahadev pic.twitter.com/TRGnVrU8jN — Harshit (@harshit__ca) July 19, 2020

Beautiful Combo!

Delhiites Woke up to Blissful Morning!

For those who believe in the magic of rain...😊What a blissful morning!❤️#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/rGRBmeMqJv — Dr.Saloni (@Drskg4) July 19, 2020

Look at the Clouds

Heavy Rainfall

More Views

Delhi after heavy downpour today! Visuals from Dwarka Sector 12 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/phELv5MNp9 — Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) July 19, 2020

Happy Sunday!

The After Rain Looks

IMD reportedly predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital and neighbour areas till July 21. Earlier, the department had predicted isolated heavy to hefty rainfall over parts of northwest India. Although, the heavy rain brought much-needed respite to the citizens from heat, some low-lying areas reportedly waterlogged.

