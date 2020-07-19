New Delhi, July 19: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurugram on Sunday mourning. The rainfall was followed by lightning and thunderstorm and left low-lying areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) waterlogged. Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat and Bagpat also witnessed heavy downpour. Mumbai Rains: High Tide Hits Financial Capital, Monsoon Downpour Continues For Third Consecutive Day.

Till 5:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 4.9 mm rainfall. The Palam weather station gauged 3.8 mm precipitation. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "Moderate to isolated heavy rains were witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR." As low-lying areas were waterlogged following heavy rainfall, a bus got stuck under the Minto Bridge in Delhi.

Bus Stuck Under Minto Bridge After Heavy Rains in Delhi:

#WATCH Delhi: Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/wBCjSRtvqw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Heavy Rains in Noida:

#WATCH Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Noida Sector 10. pic.twitter.com/qZE7wDD4LJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with rain in the national capital and neighbouring areas will continue till July 21. "Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 19," said weather agency.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India. It had said the "entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20". Despite the early arrival of monsoon in Delhi, the rains have remained subdued.

