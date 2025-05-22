Mumbai, May 22: Have you ever wondered where gorillas sleep? It's something that you might think about while surfing through some fun facts on Google Googly, a fun variant of the popular search engine that gives you surprising and entertaining info. People naturally get curious about animals' behaviours, and where do gorillas sleep?

What is great about Google Googly is that it dredges up silly questions, combining fun with the learning experience. Whether it is bizarre or weird facts or day-to-day puzzles, Google Googly can find the answer as a fun, easy-to-understand experience. It is as if you have a friend who is curious and wants to offer something interesting. What Is the Highest Denomination of the Indian Rupee Ever Printed? Find Out Answer of Today's Google Search Googly.

What Is Google Googly?

Googly on Google is a clever and entertaining campaign by Google designed to delight users with trivia and interesting questions every day, right below the search bar. Each question is based on the clever delivery in cricket called the “googly” and aims to excite curiosity and lead users to look up various topics. While there are questions around cricket culture, there are also questions involving science, geography, history, and popular culture. To date, there are about 50 questions in the series. Googly on Google takes regular daily searches and adds a fun, canoe experience. On Which Date Did the 21st Century Begin? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Do Gorillas Sleep in Caves or Nests?

Gorillas do not sleep in caves. They sleep in nests made of leaves, branches, and other plant materials. Most gorillas build a new nest each night, usually on the ground but occasionally in trees. Nests provide comfort and safety for a resting gorilla while they sleeps in the wild.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2025 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).