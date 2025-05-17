New Delhi, May 17: Are you also wondering—on which date did the 21st century begin? Well, today’s Google Search Googly might just have the answer you didn’t know you were curious about. As part of its interactive and entertaining campaign, Google loves throwing in questions that spark debate and invite exploration. While it often features cricket-themed trivia, today’s edition shifts to a more historical and calendar-based curiosity, challenging users to think twice about what seems obvious.

The Googlies on Google campaign is all about making learning delightful—just like a well-disguised googly in cricket: surprising, thought-provoking, and full of insight. Displayed just below the search bar, these little brain teasers encourage users to dig deeper and uncover surprising truths. So, when exactly did the 21st century begin? Let’s dive into today’s Googly and clear the confusion. Why Was the Webcam Invented? Today’s Google Search Googly Sparks Curiosity Into Surprising Origin of Web Camera, Find the Answer Here.

What Is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google is an innovative and engaging campaign by Google that surprises users with daily trivia and intriguing questions, showcased just below the search bar. Drawing inspiration from the clever cricket delivery called a “googly,” each question is designed to spark curiosity and encourage exploration across a variety of topics. While the campaign frequently revolves around cricket culture, it also ventures into areas such as science, geography, history, and pop culture. With around 50 questions in the series, Googlies on Google turns everyday searches into exciting learning adventures. What Is the Southernmost Point of India? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

On Which Date Did the 21st Century Begin?

At first glance, many might assume that the 21st century kicked off on 1 January 2000—a date that certainly marked global celebrations and the much-anticipated Y2K moment. However, the correct answer according to the Gregorian calendar might surprise you: the 21st century officially began on 1 January 2001.

Why the extra year? It comes down to how we count years. The Gregorian calendar doesn’t have a year zero; it starts from year 1 AD. This means the first century spanned from year 1 to year 100, the second from 101 to 200, and so on. By this logic, the 20th century ran from 1901 to 2000, making 1 January 2001 the true start of the 21st century—and the beginning of the 3rd millennium.

This often-overlooked fact has been the subject of many debates, especially around the turn of the millennium. While the year 2000 was celebrated worldwide as the dawn of a new era, it was technically the final year of the 20th century. So, if you’ve always thought the 21st century began with the arrival of the year 2000, you’re not alone—but today’s Googly clears up the confusion once and for all.

So, when did the 21st century begin? Not in 2000, but on the first day of 2001. It’s this kind of delightful twist that makes Google Search Googly feel just like a perfect cricket googly—clever, unexpected, and right on target.

