Dracula Day 2020 Funny Memes: These Jokes on Bloodsucking Vampires Will Only Ooze Out Laughter!
Dracula memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If horror is your genre and vamps are your favourite characters, then today's the day to indulge in them a bit more as it marks the celebration of World Dracula Day. Marked every year on May 26, it marks the anniversary of Barm Stoker's Gothic horror novel Dracula. The book was first published on this day in the year 1897. It wasn't the first such novel to write on vamps but it became one of a kind for the genre. The character of Count Dracula is said to have laid the foundation of many vampire stories in the future. But if you are not much into reading but love the vamp jokes, then we have got you a nice collection of memes and jokes. On Dracula Day 2020, look at some of the funniest memes and posts on vampires which will not ooze out blood but just laughter, maybe a dangerous kind? Loki, The 'Vampire' Cat Goes Viral For Her 'Evil' Looks (See Pictures).

The concept of vampires and Dracula has been around for years. These demonic creatures have been topics of some greatest horror tales. Bram Stoker’s Dracula had its inspiration from a ruthless ruler Vlad III of Wallachia but it opened doors to so many vampire literatures and such horror fiction. The pop culture has seen so many such tales, another famous one being Twilight. But if the interest you as meme characters, we have got you the funniest jokes and memes on Dracula day. Polyamorous Vampire Couple Reveal How They Use Sexual Energy and Blood to Feed Themselves.

Funny Memes and Jokes on Dracula and Vampire:

Think About Them Too

 

 
 
 

No Past is Too Long

 

Not What We Had in Mind

 

All Cats Are Alike

 

Twilight Fans

 

Hahaha!

 

For Those Who Love Puns

 

*Cough Cough*

 

So there are a lot more jokes and puns on vampires which you will love of you have liking for such punny stuff. On Dracula Day, do share these funny jokes and memes with your friends. Or you could indulge in reading more intriguing stuff on these creatures.