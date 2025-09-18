Sharad Navratri 2025 is almost here and nothing quite represents the love for Garba as Daya Ben’s garba dance and Jethalal’s expressions. Each year, ahead of the festivities, individuals prepare themselves for the nine nights of Navratri the desi way by sharing relatable memes. Garba funny memes are incomplete without “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” funny templates. In the show, Disha Vakani’s titular role as Daya Ben, who goes bonkers when someone utters ‘Garba’ s displays the love for the festival dance. Accompanying his wife, Jethalal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi, often captured giving funny expressions while matching his steps with Daya. Together, the couple has given us hilarious moments that turned into timeless memes. Ahead of Navratri 2025, Jethalal Daya garba funny videos have taken over the internet. These hilarious TMKOC memes, Jethalal meme templates, viral Instagram reels and jokes featuring the iconic duo are relatable for the garba lovers out there. Jethalal ‘Chutti’ Meme Original Video: These TMKOC Funny Memes, ‘Chutti Kya Badhiya Shabd Hai’ Instagram Audio and Hilarious Jokes Are Big Mood!

Sharad Navratri is celebrated for nine days, with devotees worshipping the nine different forms of Goddess Durga. Garba dance and dandiya are the central themes of the festival. With its origins in Gujarat, garba is performed during the festival. Dancers form concentric circles and move rhythmically with hand gestures, clapping, and footwork, gradually increasing the pace. The dance is a key part of the annual Navratri festival. TMKOC fans have often rejoiced in the show’s garba moments featuring Daya and Jethalal. The couple’s dance, often centred around humorous content, has given fans LOL moments that continue to dominate the internet’s meme culture. Jethalal and Daya’s funny garba videos are as timeless as the TMKOC memes. Navratri 2025 Fasting Rules and Guidelines: What Foods To Eat for Energy and Which Ingredients To Avoid During the Nine-Day Vrat.

Jethalal Daya Garba Original Video:

Navratri Is Incomplete Without the Duo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayush Sahu || @apna_pyara_jabalpur MP20 (@apna_pyara_jabalpur)

So Apt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namdev Ji Ka memes (@hasikidukaan14)

The Garba Queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jethalal Edit 💯 (@jethalal_edit_903)

Relatable Much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @only_jethiya_001

LOL, Who Else?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manan Dave (@manandave247)

Navratri Vibe!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by comedy king (@comedy_2025__)

Le Singles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybe Relatable (@mayberelatable._)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC"NILA FILM PRODUCTION" (@gujjju_tmkoc)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisarg Shukla (@nisarg.edits)

Navratri 2025 starts from September 22 and will end on October 2. The nine-day festivity culminates on the tenth day with Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival includes rituals, fasting, daily puja and cultural dances like garba and dandiya raas.

