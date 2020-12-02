Oscar-nominated star "Juno" star, Elliot Page took to Twitter to announce that he is transgender. Page said, "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot". Earlier known as Ellen Page, the actor is quite popular and has been a part of many critically-acclaimed films. In a statement, Page wrote, "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page, who married the choreographer Emma Portner in 2018, went on.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.” “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote in a statement that he posted on Tuesday.

Netizens were thrilled by the announcement and flooded the posts with reactions:

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

The Umbrella Academy

So Much Love

Your heart has always been big and you've used your platform to show up for the entire community for years. Thanks for the gift of your truth! 💫 — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) December 1, 2020

Congratulations

Congrats, Elliot! We are all lucky to bear witness to your authenticity, vulnerability, and compassion. You've blazed so many trails before and continue to do so. Thank you. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) December 1, 2020

Page, a 33-year-old Canadian actor and producer, is also known for roles in the movies “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Inception,” as well as the recent Netflix series “Umbrella Academy.” Page debuted as a director last year with the documentary “There’s Something in the Water.” Page came out publicly as gay in 2014. “I am tired of hiding, and I am tired of lying by omission,” he announced at a Human Rights Campaign conference in Las Vegas. “I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered. And I’m standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”

