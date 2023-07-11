King The Land is serving the kdrama romantic comedy-loving generation with dollops of good scenes. The kdrama staples of the genre are so neatly served with the extra addition of heat and hotness that fans are going wild. The cherry on the cake was the passionate kiss scene between Lee Junho and Im Yoon-ah on the table. These sudden and unexpected kisses are so wild that we can't even put into words. But for some, it is more than just a kiss that left our hearts in a mess. Are King the Land Stars Junho and YoonA Dating?.

If you have watched the scene on a loop like us, you may have marveled at one thing that makes Junho and Im Yoona's scene sexier. It's consent! Junho seeks permission from Yoona before kissing her. That's unbelievably kind and also shows what a gentleman the character is. We obviously aren't the only ones celebrating that. King The Land: 5 Times Lee Junho and Im Yoon-ah's Entry Scenes Lit Up The Screens (Watch Video).

That question...

cw king the land spoilers HIM ASKING BEFORE KISSING TAKES THE CAKE OMFFFFGGGGGGGGG AND THE WAY HE LOOKS AT HER AFTER THE FIRST KISS I WILL DYEEEE pic.twitter.com/tCobOI5na6 — 🦖 (@cheekyhyo) July 10, 2023

When he asked...

EP 8 KING THE LAND!!!! when he asked for permission is SCREAMED pic.twitter.com/TTjhLolwQF — italk (@ohimessamai) July 9, 2023

You are allowed...

Gu-Won is sexy

"Do I have permission" or "Please allow me" whatever that right translation is but CONSENT is consent and GUWON IS SO SEXY FOR THAT although its bare-minimum like this is a rare line in kdrama 🥹😭😭😭#KingTheLand #KingTheLandEp8 pic.twitter.com/pjv5H5Ljzd — nini (@kdramamiii) July 9, 2023

Consent is also HAWT!

“do i have permission” MY HEART STOPPED LIKE THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN SAYING !!! CONSENT IS HOT CONSENT IS ROMANTIC !!! THIS IS IT!!!! IM OBSESSED WITH THIS KISS SCENE #KingTheLand #KingTheLandEp8 pic.twitter.com/KVnXNHSwln — alli (@tscpynch) July 9, 2023

Back in 2015, when we just started watching Korean dramas, it did bother us that most heart-melting kisses are forced. Many had likened King The Land with the cheesy mushy kdramas of that year but we feel this series has outdone every kdramas of those years by being sensible!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).