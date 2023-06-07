Elliot Page just had his memoir Pageboy come out and it dropped some huge bombshells on us. A book that details every experience he has had throughout his Hollywood career from filming Inception to his transition, the books gives a great inside look into the acclaimed actor’s life and offers bits of trivia that certainly highlights his struggles, hardships and disappointments as well. Elliot Page Is Having Much More Fun Dating After His Transition, Reveals Whether or Not He Wants Children.

It’s a great read through and through and if you’re a fan of Page, then this is a book you’ll definitely appreciate. With just how much content the book is filled with, there are a lot of excerpts in here that came as huge and personal disclosures that definitely must have taken a lot of courage to write about. So, we have gathered five of the biggest disclosures from the book that definitely came as a huge shock.

He Was Groomed by a Director

While Elliot didn’t reveal a name, he did mention in the memoir that he was originally groomed by a director. Talking about how it happened when he was a teen, Elliot mentioned that the director would take him out to “dinner at Swan on Queen West” and how he would stroke his thigh under the table asking him to make a move. While nothing much was revealed, it certainly is a gross look on the unnamed director’s part and brave of Page to open up about it.

His Relationship with Kate Mara

Page also confirmed his secret relationship with Kate Mara, describing her as the “first person” he fell for after his “heart was broken.” The duo would have a relationship when Mara was dating her then-boyfriend Max Minghella and wrote how she disclosed the relationship with him. Page would confirm that the relationship took place right after he came out and had nothing but nice words to share about Minghella. Page and Mara would later on even star in the film My Days of Mercy together.

His Relationship with Olivia Thirlby

Kate Mara wasn’t the only one Page was in a secret relationship with – as a matter of fact, the actor even dated Olivia Thirlby secretly. Meeting on the set of Juno, Page revealed that Thirlby confessed her feelings for him originally and described her as the “first person who would make me c**.” Talking about their passionate love life as well, Page would describe how they would constantly have sex in “her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant.”

An A-List Star Verbally Assaulted Him

“You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of Men,” said the A-list star to Page. He didn’t reveal who the star was, of course, but Page spoke about how he was verbally assaulted by him with the star even telling him that, “I’m going to f**k you until you realise you aren’t gay.” However, Page was quick to call out his homophobia and concluded the passage by saying that “I’m purposefully not sharing his name. But he will hear about this and know it’s him.”

He Was Assaulted by a Female Crew Member at the Age of 18

Page recalled that while house hunting, he was sexually assaulted by a female crew member at the age of 18. “I was standing in the empty living room, in the from of the couch, when I felt her grab me. She pressed her face into mine, some version of kissing,” Page wrote as he would go on to describe the entire experience. Page also revealed that it was only the second time he had kissed a woman as well.

While a lot of Page’s experiences have been bleak and traumatic, the actor did recall a great moment he had with Leonardo DiCaprio. Talking about how while filming Inception Page met a friend of DiCaprio’s, Peter, and how when he told Leo about it the actor set the both of them up. They would later go on a date with Leo and his mom to Universal studios where the two would share rides with each other. Elliot Page Reveals an A-List Actor Verbally Assaulted Him and Offered Sex to Make Him Straight!

Elliot Page’s memoir Pageboy is available for purchase right now.

