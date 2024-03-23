Calling all X-Men fans! The iconic animated series returns in an all-new chapter, X-Men '97, now streaming on Disney Plus. This revival picks up where the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series left off, promising a fresh adventure for a new generation and a delightful dose of nostalgia for those who grew up with the original. Having said that, just in case you want to revisit all X-Men movies and soak in the mutant world, fret not, as we’ve got you covered. X-Men '97: From Ray Chase As Cyclops, Jennifer Hale As Jean Grey To Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Marvel's Animated Series Brings Back Nostalgic Vibes with Iconic Voice Cast!

The X-Men film franchise is a sprawling saga, and the order in which you watch them can significantly impact your experience. Unlike the straightforward approach of watching Harry Potter 1-8, the X-Men movies have a more complex timeline. Do you yearn to experience the films as they were originally released, capturing the excitement and evolution of the franchise? So, dive into the X-Men universe your way! X-Men ’97: Extended Episodes to Fresh Theme Song - 10 Ways THIS Marvel Series Distinguishes Itself From Original X-Men.

X-Men Films In Order Of Release Date

X-Men - July 14, 2000

X2 - May 2, 2003

X-Men: The Last Stand - May 26, 2006

X-Men Origins: Wolverine - May 1, 2009

X-Men: First Class - June 3, 2011

The Wolverine - July 26, 2013

X-Men: Days of Future Past - May 23, 2014

Deadpool - February 12, 2016

X-Men: Apocalypse - May 27, 2016

Logan - March 3, 2017

Deadpool 2 - May 18, 2018

Dark Phoenix - June 7, 2019

The New Mutants - August 28, 2020

Watch X-Men '97 Trailer:

The next (and likely final) film in the series is the as-yet-untitled Deadpool 3, which is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024. To note, while the X-Men movies share a connected universe, the Deadpool films exist in a separate one. This means any inconsistencies between the timeline of Logan and a newer X-Men movie wouldn't necessarily affect the overall continuity. Also, you can binge-watch all X-Men films online on Disney+ or Apple TV.

