Elon Musk and his obsession with 4/20 may have garnered some laughs because of the marijuana reference but it has also put him in trouble more than anything else. The day, April 20 or you can say 4/20 is unofficially celebrated as Elon Musk Day, despite his birthday being on June 28. However, he chose to make a joke about that as well, and indicated that the day was exactly 69 days after 4/20. While it is well known that 4/20 is celebrated as smoke day aka day dedicated to smoking weed, in 2018 a tweet with a 4/20 reference got Elon Musk in hot water. Nevertheless, it doesn't look like Elon Musk is going to stop making jokes about it. Elon Musk Birthday Wishes Trend Online; Netizens Wish SpaceX and Tesla CEO With Funny Memes and Jokes on His 49th Birthday.

Usually, high school kids and teenagers associate 4/20 or 4:20 with smoking weed but when it comes to Elon Musk, 4/20 has not just gotten himself in a pickle, but he still jokes about it. Elon Musk shared a tweet that read "69 days after 4/20 again haha" and it has once again made Tweeple share funny memes and jokes. It indeed has been 69 days after 4/20 and Elon Musk cannot stop laughing about it on Twitter. Check out Elon Musk's tweet:

69 days after 4/20 again haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2020

It all started way back in 2018 when Elon Musk began seeing Grimes and made a joke referencing weed about Tesla stock floating the idea of taking Tesla private. He said that the stock price was close to $420 and that he plans on taking Tesla private as a joke however, it happened to cost him $20 million. Therefore every 4/20 fans celebrate Elon Musk. Well, for us, so many funny 4/20 memes and jokes flooded the internet. Check out some of the hilarious reactions on "69 days after 4/20 again " tweet:

ROFL

Mars Jokes

LOL

Sex Number

SPONGEBOB FACT: Omg Elon! Frank, one of the lifeguards at Goo Lagoon, thinks this tweet is sooo funny. That’s the weed number AND the sex number haha pic.twitter.com/3dCGJg2Nvf — SpongeBob Facts! (@spongbob_facts) June 28, 2020

Alright Then!

Well, netizens seem to be 'high' on 4/20 memes. For those who may not know, in 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had sued the Tesla CEO was for committing securities fraud as he hadn't disclosed the required documentation before publicly announcing the intention to take the company private.

